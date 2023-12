WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 64-year-old Oklahoma man is dead after the semi he was driving overturned.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 166 and U.S. Highway 75, north of Caney in Montgomery County.

The KHP says the semi, operated by Jerald L. Bolia of Newkirk, Oklahoma, was trying to negotiate the curve at U.S. 166 and U.S. 75 when his semi overturned.

Bolia was pronounced dead at the scene.