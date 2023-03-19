MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Oklahoma was seriously injured in a crash Sunday afternoon after attempting to run from police.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 3:20 p.m., a 33-year-old man from Blanchard was driving a 2005 Dodge Durango westbound on U166 near the U75 junction.

The KHP says he was attempting to elude police at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing him to veer off the highway to the left. He then hit a guardrail, overturned off the roadway and came to a rest right side up.

The man was taken to an Oklahoma hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the KHP.