CLARK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Oklahoma was seriously injured in a crash in southwest Kansas Monday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 1:30 p.m., a 73-year-old from Marietta, Oklahoma, was driving a 2022 Ford F350 pulling a horse trailer northbound on U.S. Highway 183.

At the same time, a 50-year-old man from Garden City was driving a 2012 Falcon SR-400 westbound on U.S. Route 60.

The KHP says the Oklahoma man did not stop at a stop sign, and as a result, the Kansas man ran into the passenger side of his car.

The man from Oklahoma was taken with suspected serious injuries to a medical center in Wichita.

The man from Kansas had no apparent injuries.