OLATHE, Kan. — A national organization plans to recognize a school resource officer injured in a shooting at Olathe East High School earlier this year.

The National Association of School Resource Officers announced it planned to honor Erick Clark of the Olathe Police Department with it’s National Valor Award.

Assistant principal Kaleb Stoppel called Clark to his office inside Olathe East High School on March 4.

The request happened after a student reported 18-year-old Jaylon Elmore brought a gun to school and had it in his bag, according to court documents.

When Clark attempted to search his bag, Elmore pulled out a handgun and fired about 5 shots.

Clark then pulled his own gun and shot Elmore. He then radioed for help and applied a tourniquet to his own injury before paramedics arrived.

“There is no doubt that Clark’s heroic actions saved multiple lives that day,” the National Association of School Resource Officers said in a statement.

Elmore is charged with attempted capital murder in the shooting.

He spent more than two months in a hospital, but was booked into the Johnson County Jail Monday afternoon.

Elmore appeared in court on unrelated charges Tuesday morning.

He is scheduled to appear in court on the attempted capital murder charge June 8, 2022, at 1 p.m.