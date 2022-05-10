OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) – The suspect in a shooting that injured a school resource officer and assistant principal at Olathe East High School was booked in Johnson County jail Monday.

Jaylon Elmore, 18, is charged with attempted capital murder following the incident on March 4.

Elmore was finally released from the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in the March school shooting incident. He made a Tuesday morning in Olathe Municipal Court for two charges unrelated to the shooting.

The first dates back to August 2021, when police cited Elmore for possession of marijuana and failure to display headlamps.

Olathe police also cited Elmore on a municipal battery charge in October 2021.

Since Elmore has been in the hospital, he failed to appear in court on these two other cases and a warrant was issued for his arrest Monday.

Elmore told a municipal court judge Monday morning that he will hire an attorney for the other charges and another court appearance has been scheduled for June 10.

He is expected to be back in state court on June 8 at 1 p.m. for the more serious attempted capital murder charge filed against him for allegedly shooting Erik Clark, a school resource officer at Olathe East High School.

According to court documents, Elmore was called to the office after suspicion that he had taken a weapon to the school. He was pulled out of class and taken to the office with assistant principal Kaleb Stoppel and Clark.

When Clark attempted to search his bag, Elmore pulled out a handgun and fired about five shots.

Clark then drew his weapon and shot Elmore.

Stoppel and Clark were struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital. They were both released the same day.

Elmore remained in the hospital for over two months before being booked into the Johnson County Detention Center.