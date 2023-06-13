OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) — An Olathe family of six is without a home after a Saturday fire.

In the video player above, the family is seen running out of the place they called home in order to save their lives.

“It was unreal, shocking, I was like, ‘What … what do you mean our house is on fire,”‘ Magaly Rodriguez said.

In the video, you can see the moments the Rodriguez family home of more than a decade goes up in flames. Then in the right corner, you can see members of this family-run for their lives.

Her neighbors jumped into action, waking the family up and using their hose before firefighters arrived.

“We were just shocked to see it happening, and so we ran over and tried to alert everybody,” Kevin Morris, the Rodriguez’s neighbor, said.

“Because of them, we are alive. If it weren’t for them maybe it would be a different story,” Magaly said.

All six members of the family, including their three dogs, made it out alive. But now, the hard part of the process begins as they pick up the pieces of their lives. Not only is this difficult for the Rodriguez’s three youngest kids, who are 10, 11 and 16 years old.

It’s especially challenging for their 19-year-old son, who has severe autism, epilepsy and is nonverbal. The sensory room built for him is unsalvageable.

“Seeing him suffer through this process. The way that he looks at me – not being able to sleep because he’s not in his house, he’s not, he’s not in his room,” Magaly said.

This family needs your help as they tried to hold on to hope that everything is going to be OK.

“Our kids come first. As a parent, we put ourselves last. I want them to be good. Let us clean your home. Help us bring a little income in so we can help our family gather and rebuild our lives,” she said.

If you would like to help the Rodriguez family get back on their feet and help them rebuild – you can find their GoFundMe here.