OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — An Olathe man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for a 2018 hit-and-run crash that killed two people.

Television station WDAF reports that 48-year-old Bradley Woodworth was sentenced Tuesday to 19½ year in prison after pleading guilty in February to two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of 18-year-old Matthew Bloskey, of Overland Park, and 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr, of Kansas City, Kansas.

Investigators said the Oct. 6 crash in Overland Park began as a road rage confrontation between Woodworth and Siebuhr before their vehicles collided.

Siebuhr’s car spun into oncoming traffic and the path of Bloskey’s vehicle.

That collision caused Siebuhr’s car to burst into flames, and both Siebuhr and Bloskey died. Police say Woodworth sped away.