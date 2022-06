BELLEVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – A 58-year-old Olathe man was killed in a crash east of Belleville on U.S. Highway 36 and Talmo Road. It happened around 8:15 a.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said motorcyclist Scott McIntosh was traveling eastbound and attempting to pass a GMC Yukon. The patrol says an SUV in front slowed to turn left, and the motorcyclist hit the SUV and was ejected.

The patrol said McIntosh died at the scene. The 43-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured.