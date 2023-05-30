OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) — The Olathe School District named a new high school principal a week after Olathe South’s principal resigned.

District Superintendent Dr. Brent Yeager announced Sean DeMaree was promoted to head principal at Olathe South for the 2023-24 school year.

DeMaree served as assistant principal at Olathe South during the past year.

Before his time in Olathe, DeMaree served as assistant principal at Carl B. Bruce Middle School in the Kansas City Kansas Public Schools, was the Coordinator of Student Services and Social Emotional Learning in KCK, and served as Dean of Students and an Instructional Coach at West Middle School in KCK.

The change comes one week after Dr. Dale Longenecker resigned from Olathe South High School. He made the decision following protests and a walkout at the school related to recent racial incidents.

According to Kirubel Solomon, a student at Olathe South, some of his classmates addressed him with racial slurs. He also said students made a metal piece with the n-word engraved in it and gave it to him.

In an email to families on Tuesday, the Olathe superintendent said leaders will work toward building a better environment at Olathe South.

The Olathe Public Schools administration is committed to providing stability for the OS staff, students and community as we close out the school year and head into the summer. Mr. DeMaree has had the opportunity to get to know the Falcon staff and students over the past year and has a strong handle on the building culture, its strengths, and he has a bright vision for the future. He is known for his positive relationship-building skills with students and staff, and as a proud Olathe graduate himself, feels a deep connection to the Olathe community and is eager to lead the Olathe South community into the future. Dr. Brent Yeager, Olathe School District Superintendent

The school district says it is working to fill the assistant principal position at Olathe South.

Parents with students at Olathe South previously planned to attend the school board meeting on June 1, to speak with the board about racial problems they say their children are facing.