WESTWOOD, Kan. (WDAF) — It’s been nearly two years since a St. Louis woman got the gift of life.

Tuesday, for the first time, she met the family of the Olathe teen who saved others after she died through organ donation.

It was around Thanksgiving of 2017 when Malkia White, now 48, learned she was in renal failure and would need to start dialysis. She’d then undergo dialysis six hours a day after work for four years while seeking a matching living donor.

Early in the morning on Nov. 29, 2021, four days after Thanksgiving, she got the call.

“My transplant coordinator said, ‘We have a kidney for you, can you be here at 6:30.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I can be there before then,'” White recalled.

What she didn’t know is three days before that same Thanksgiving, 14-year-old Jayme Sue Louque of Olathe had suffered three seizures and cardiac arrest.

She was a special needs child born with Dandy-Walker Syndrome who had a curious interest in watching honor walk videos. It’s when doctors and nurses honor a patient living or on life support who chooses to donate organs.

Her interest stemmed from the fact her own life was, thanks in part, to organ donation before she was born.

“Because I’m a living donor, and Bryan is a two-time recipient,” Wendy Louque explained.

She gave her kidney to her husband Bryan in 2001. In 2015, he’d require a cadaver kidney.

It made the family’s decision easier on what to do before Jayme Louque died. The video provided by the family shows her own honor walk at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Some of those same nurses were at an event Tuesday, where Louque’s parents put the finishing touches on a floragraph that will be featured on the OneLegacy Donate Life float in this year’s Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Malkia White was invited to Tuesday’s event said.

“I’ve been exciting and nervous all day, not knowing what to expect,” White said.

White said the Louques wrote her a letter early last year. It took her until last Thanksgiving to find the right way to respond.

“I’m immensely grateful. I don’t think I have enough words to express my gratitude,” she said.

Two days before Thanksgiving, for the first time, White got a chance to say thank you in person with a hug between strangers who now consider each other family.

“It’s just a natural occurrence to embrace each other and embrace each other tightly,” White said.

“It gives us an understanding that part of us does go on, and meeting her tonight and hugging her, I just didn’t want let her go because I knew a piece of Jayme Sue was in there,” Louque said.

Jayme Sue’s lungs went to a 49-year-old mother of three. A woman, 28, received her whole intestines. A man, 55, received her pancreas and left kidney, and a woman, 64, received her liver.