OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) — It may be sunny and warm in Phoenix, but two honorary members of the Kansas City Chiefs are taking care of business here at home.

Olathe renamed one of its snow plows.

Formerly Tyreek Chill, the plow hit the streets this winter as Isiah “Plowcheco.” People in Olathe hope Plowcheco continues to clear snow from streets as fast as Isiah Pacheco can run into the end zone.

Isiah “Plowcheco” joins Travis Kelsleet and the rest of Olathe’s snowplow fleet, including:

Betty Whiteout

Scoop Dogg

Sled Lasso

Big Leplowski

Plowabunga

Lord Coldemort

Snow Place Like Home

Snow Big Deal

Melton John

Lightning McClean

All the plows hit the roads in Olathe early Thursday morning, tackling the 2-inch snowfall. Crews treated bridges first before moving on to city streets. Plows will continue to work until all streets are cleared, according to the city.

During larger snow storms, residents in Olathe can track plow progress online through the city’s website.