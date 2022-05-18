GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City and Hays will each be getting an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet next week.

On Wednesday, May 25, the store in Garden City will be opening at 2302 E. Kansas Ave. or the old JCPenney at the Garden City Plaza. That same day, the store in Hays will open at 2918 Vine Street or the old Gordmans in the Hays Mall.

Each Ollie’s store’s hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, except Sunday, when hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to Ollie’s, they are able to offer famous brand name merchandise at up to 70% off the “fancy stores’ prices.”

Merchandise at Ollie’s includes food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty products, flooring, seasonal items, pet supplies, and more.

For more information about Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, and where to find a store located nearest you, visit their website.