LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet held its grand opening in Liberal on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The new location is at 1601 N Kansas Ave.

Ollie’s says they are known for unbeatable brand name closeouts at up to 70% off the fancy stores’ prices, every day. There you can find bargains on books, flooring, food, housewares, toys, electronics, stuff for your bedroom and bathroom, health and beauty products, pet supplies, and more.

This is the seventh Ollie’s in Kansas.

“We are excited to open our 7th store in the great state of Kansas where the folks have been so good to us,” said John Swygert, president and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. “With so many great deals, we’re thrilled to provide shoppers in Liberal and its surrounding areas with a treasure hunt experience where they can find a huge selection of brand name merchandise at up to 70% off the fancy stores’ prices every day.”

Store hours will be 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The new location will bring 50-60 new jobs to the area. Job openings range from cashiers to assistant managers.