WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead following a Christmas Eve crash in Rice County.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Kansas Highway 14, just four miles east of Sterling.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a passenger car was driving northbound on K-14 when it crossed the center line, striking an SUV heading south on K-14.

The driver of the passenger car, 23-year-old Skyler Warren of Great Bend, was pronounced dead on the scene. Two juveniles were also in the car. Their condition is unknown as the KHP protects juvenile data.

The driver of the SUV was a 21-year-old female from Hutchinson. She received “suspected serious” injuries.