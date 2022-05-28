SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in rural Saline County Friday night involving Saline County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

In a news release, the KBI said preliminary information indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office went to the home of 42-year-old Dustin Vance in rural Saline County to serve an arrest warrant.

The arrest warrant was issued through the Barton County District Court for the charges of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and contributing to a child’s misconduct, the KBI said.

As deputies approached the house, Vance came out of the home with a holstered handgun. He did not comply with several verbal commands given by deputies, and he pulled his handgun out of the holster.

The KBI says one deputy fired multiple times, hitting Vance. EMS declared Vance dead at the scene.

At the time of the shooting, there were two other people inside the home. One of them was a 41-year-old woman who was close to the porch and was hit by one of the rounds fired. Deputies rendered aid to her and EMS transported her to a local hospital. She is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

The incident is still under investigation by the KBI. Once the investigation is over, the findings will be turned over to the Saline County Attorney.