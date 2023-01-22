SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 35-year-old man died after he was shot on Sunday in Salina.

It happened in the 200 block of S. 10th St. According to a press release, Salina police responded to the shooting call and found a 35-year-old Salina man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Salina Regional Health Center for surgery, but later died from his injury, according to Salina police.

The case is being investigated as a homicide and Salina police say a person of interest is currently in custody.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.