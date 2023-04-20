CLYDE, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead following a crash in Washington County Thursday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened around 9 a.m. at 5th Road and Bismark Road, about four miles north and west of Clifton.

Troopers say 78-year-old Douglas Toll was driving his Chevy S10 pickup truck east on 5th Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Bismark Road.

He crashed into a Caterpillar road grader in the intersection. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 48-year-old male driver of the road grader was not hurt.