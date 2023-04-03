WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One woman is dead after a UTV crash east of Alma in Wabaunsee County.

Sunday at 6:17 p.m., a 2021 Polaris RZR UTV was traveling eastbound on McFarland Road. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver overturned on a left curve in the 31100 block of McFarland Road and entered the south ditch.

The passenger Ashley Seidl, 23, of Alma, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash reports indicate the driver was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries.