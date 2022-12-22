KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died in Kansas City Thursday after being pulled from an overturned vehicle in Brush Creek.

Kansas City Fire Department rescue crews responded to the scene at Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and The Paseo around 2:20 p.m. for reports of an overturned vehicle in the water.

Crews found the vehicle and were able to enter the water and pull out one victim. The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Kansas City police tells FOX4 the victim has died. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Crews are continuing to search the area for any other people they might have been inside the vehicle.

FOX4 will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.