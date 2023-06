HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead following a shooting outside of a Hays bar early Sunday morning, according to the Hays Police Department.

It happened in the 1000 block of East 8th St. just before 2 a.m.

Hays police received a call for a person shot in the neck.

The man was taken to Hays Medical Center where he later died.

The Hays Police Department has one person in custody,

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene Response Team is assisting Hays Police in the investigation.