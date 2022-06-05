FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has died and four others have been injured in a crash in southwest Kansas Saturday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 24-year-old Mike Hernandez, of Dodge City, was driving a 2015 Chevy Camaro westbound on U.S. Highway 400 when he crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Grand Caravan, that was headed eastbound. A 2016 Volve semi-tractor, that was also headed eastbound, then hit the two cars.

The KHP says the Camaro then rotated into the westbound lanes and came to a rest. The Grand Caravan overturned on the highway before coming to a stop in the westbound ditch.

Hernandez was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His passenger, a 24-year-old woman, also from Dodge City, was also taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan, a 22-year-old man from Dodge City, was taken in serious condition to a local hospital.

The driver of the semi-tractor, a 41-year-old man from Kansas City, was taken to a local hospital with a possible injury. His passenger, a 39-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, was also taken to a local hospital with a possible injury.