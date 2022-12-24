Photo from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office where one person died in a crash on December 24, 2022.

OTTAWA, Kan. — One man died in a Saturday afternoon crash on southbound I-35 where a single vehicle was involved.

A Kansas Highway Patrol crash report says this happened at 3 p.m. at milepost 183 in Ottawa. The report says the driver of a 2007 Buick Lucerne left the highway for reasons unknown, striking a guard rail before the car came to a stop.

The report identified the driver as 61-year-old Robert Rogers of Muscatine, Iowa. He was the only person involved in the crash, and was wearing a seatbelt.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says I-35 was partially closed while investigators from its department, KHP and the Ottawa Police Department worked the scene.