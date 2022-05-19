ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Marquette man died in a single-car crash in Ellsworth County on Wednesday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 62-year-old Richard Saunders was traveling north on Highway 141 around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday in a 2002 Chevrolet Pickup when he struck the east guardrail.

Troopers say Saunders overcorrected, hitting the guardrail again, causing the vehicle to overturn. The vehicle then went over the guardrail, overturning as it went down the embankment.

Saunders was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.