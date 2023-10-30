MCCOOK, Neb. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a small plane crash near McCook, Nebraska, Monday.

According to the City of McCook, just before 12 p.m., dispatch received a report of an airplane crash located one-eighth of a mile southwest of the McCook Ben Nelson Regional Airport property.

The City says that there were two occupants aboard the plane. One of the occupants was found deceased. The other was taken to the hospital with injuries. No one else was injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the plane was a single-engine Piper PA-46.

At this time, the occupant’s names will not be released.

The investigation is ongoing.