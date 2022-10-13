LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — One person is dead, and three are injured after a fiery crash in Douglas County late Wednesday night.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:36 p.m., a Dodge Ram and a Chevrolet Malibu were involved in a head-on collision on 31st Street between Louisiana Street and E 1500 Road.

A 48-year-old man from Lawrence was the driver and only person in the Chevrolet. He died at the scene.

Three 19-year-old men were removed from the Dodge before it ignited into flames. One was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the other two were taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center and University of Kansas Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say that the driver of the Chevrolet crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the Dodge.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office’s Accident Reconstruction Team.