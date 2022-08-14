GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is dead, and two others have been injured in a UTV crash Saturday, August 13.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 9 p.m., 42-year-old Bryan Kramer, of Great Bend, was driving a 2022 Razr UTV Polaris eastbound on Dike Rd when he struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passengers, 58-year-old Carl Andrasek and a 14-year-old boy, were both taken to a KU Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

According to the KHP, both Kramer and Andrasek were wearing seatbelts. The KHP does not know if the 14-year-old was wearing his.