HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an incident that resulted in the death of one man and left another in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, Harvey County Communications received a call requesting medical assistance at 3:49 p.m. in the 8000 block of North West Road.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found a 48-year-old man dead inside the home. His name has not been released yet.

Emergency responders also located a 55-year-old man in need of life-saving measures. He was then taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He is a resident of the home.

This incident is under investigation by the Harvey County Sherriff’s Office. Foul play is not immediately suspected.