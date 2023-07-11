WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman in her thirties was hospitalized after being shot in rural Sedgwick County on Tuesday night.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says a group of people were recreationally shooting firearms when the woman was shot. It happened off 103rd Street, east of Clearwater, around 7:50 p.m.
The sheriff’s office says she was transported with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The SCSO is still investigating the shooting. More updates will be provided as they are received.