WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman in her thirties was hospitalized after being shot in rural Sedgwick County on Tuesday night.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says a group of people were recreationally shooting firearms when the woman was shot. It happened off 103rd Street, east of Clearwater, around 7:50 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says she was transported with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

One hospitalized in shooting off 103rd Street, east of Clearwater (KSN Photo)

The SCSO is still investigating the shooting. More updates will be provided as they are received.