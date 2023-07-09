GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been killed, and another has been seriously injured in a crash in Gove County Sunday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 68-year-old woman from Park was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on Interstate 70, three miles east of Kansas Highway 23.

The KHP says for an unknown reason, she crossed the median and began traveling eastbound in the westbound lane.

She kept driving eastbound in the westbound lanes, crossing the driving and passing lanes until she hit a 2023 BMW X7 Series that was exiting Interstate 70 at the rest area.

The BMW X7 was being driven by a 51-year-old woman from Mission Hills. The KHP says she had with her three juveniles.

Both cars came to a stop in the field north of Interstate 70, east of the rest area.

According to the KHP, the driver of the Chevrolet Impala was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the BMW X7 was taken with suspected serious injuries to an area medical center.

The status of the juveniles is unknown, as juvenile records are protected data.