WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Chautauqua County claimed the life of one man.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Eric Mertes, 41, of Chautauqua, was driving a Ford Mustang eastbound on U.S. Highway 166 at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Mertes went off the roadway to the north and struck a culvert. The Mustang went airborne, overturning across Road 14.

Mertes was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.