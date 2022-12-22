SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — An SUV crashed off Interstate 135 in Salina County on Wednesday night, killing a passenger and injuring the driver.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m., about a quarter of a mile north of Old Highway 81.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 16-year-old Sawyer Lysell-Alkire of Lindsborg was driving, and 21-year-old Grant Lysell-Alkire was his passenger. They are from Lindsborg.

Troopers say the vehicle was southbound on I-135 when it left the road, entered the ditch and overturned. It came to a rest on its top about 100 feet from the road.

Both people were wearing seat belts. The 21-year-old died at the scene. The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital in Salina for treatment of minor injuries.

There is no word yet on whether the crash is related to the winter storm.