SYRACUSE, Kan. (KSNW) — A small plane crashed in Hamilton County in southwest Kansas on Thursday, injuring the pilot.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a fixed-wing, single-engine plane had taken off from the Syracuse-Hamilton County Municipal Airport shortly before noon.

The KHP said the plane lost power, and the pilot tried to return to the airport, but the aircraft stalled and then crashed.

The pilot is being flown to a Wichita hospital for treatment.

The plane is registered to a Wisconsin man.