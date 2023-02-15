SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash near Salina. It happened on Interstate 135 before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The KHP said one person died in the two-vehicle crash. Troopers have not said if anyone else was injured.

Trooper Ben Gardner said the KHP had to close the northbound lanes of I-135 after the crash.

Drivers had to detour by taking the Smolan/Mentor Road exit just south of Salina until about 9:30 a.m.

KSN News will update this story with more information as it becomes available.