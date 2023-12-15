MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A 30-year-old woman was seriously hurt in a crash in McPherson County.

It happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 56 at 24th Avenue between Canton and Galva. According to the sheriff’s office, a Nissan SUV crossed the center line of U.S. 56 and caused a collision with a GMC SUV and Jeep Cherokee.

The sheriff’s office says a 30-year-old woman was treated by Canton EMS at the scene and then transported to McPherson Hospital. She was then transferred to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

No one else was hurt in the crash. The sheriff’s office says they are still investigating.

No other details have been released.