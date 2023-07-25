LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are investigating a threat to the KU football facilities.

On Monday at 3:01 p.m., KU Police responded to a bomb threat made against the KU Football facilities, according to KU Police Department Interim Deputy Chief Damon Tucker. Officers acted in an abundance of caution, evacuating and clearing the Anderson Family Football Complex, Beatty Family Pavilion and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

No devices were found, and police gave the all-clear at 8:01 p.m., according to Tucker.

Police identified and arrested a suspect for making the threats. Tucker said law enforcement will not be releasing the suspect at this time.