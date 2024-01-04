TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Soldiers with the Kansas National Guard’s 1st Battalion will be honored as they prepare to leave the Sunflower State for a deployment in Asia.

Jane Welch with the Kansas Adjutant General’s Department said in a press release that 1st Battalion troops with the 635th Armor Regiment and the 170th Maintenance Company will be present for a departure ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 14. The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka with the doors opening at 9 a.m.

“Kansas soldiers make tremendous sacrifices, and I admire those who choose to serve,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “The best wishes of every Kansan go with these fine Citizen-Soldiers. We pledge to give their families all our support while they’re deployed.”

This deployment is in support of Operation Spartan Shield, which supports the U.S. Army’s Task Force Spartan efforts in Southwest Asia. The objective of the operation is to build up defense relationships in this part of the world. Units sent in support of the operation provide help in aviation, logistics, force protection, information management and other areas.

“I am proud of each of these soldiers and humbled by their commitment to the National Guard,” said Lt. Co. Matthew Holler, commander of the deployment.

Welch said the 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment calls Kansas City home and maintains detachments in Emporia, Junction City, Lawrence, Manhattan and Wichita. The 170th Maintenance Company hails from Wichita.

KSNT 27 News has covered send-offs similar to this in the past before the soldiers were sent overseas. While the event is typically attended only by family and friends, it is open to anyone to attend.