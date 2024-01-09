SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – While the snow piled up and the winds drove the snow, some people ventured out into the mess to lend a hand.

“Everybody helping everybody,” said Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Anthony Calderon. “Actually, yesterday I got stuck there myself north of Garden City, and we had a local rancher that came down and helped get me out.”

And in Scott City itself, the local ambulance crews put out a call for help to clean snow away from their building so they could get out for emergencies.

Courtesy: Trooper Calderon

“And luckily, I was close enough that I didn’t have to travel real far,” said farmer Andrew Weisman. “Thank goodness. Especially after getting out and seeing what it was really like outside, it was worse than I expected.”

While Weisman volunteered his time and farm equipment to dig out the snow surrounding the ambulance crews, others were taking food to new neighbors.

“Thought I was driving east, and I look at the GPS in the tractor, and I’m going north, south, east, west and just going in circles,” said farm worker Pancho Boldt.

Boldt was in blinding snow going about two miles an hour when his large tractor got stuck.

He stayed the night in the tractor for shelter.

“So I had the tractor running all night, I had the heater going. It was not too bad,” said Boldt. “Then, at seven in the morning, I got out. I started walking home. Got home. My wife made a nice, hot breakfast meal with coffee and everything. Took a nice hot shower and then back outside into the tractor and hook up a blade and try to bring those people their food.”

For those out in the blinding conditions, many say they would do it again.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said Weichman. “We do have an elderly population (Scott City), so I thought, you know, if something were to happen and they couldn’t get out, I would kind of blame myself because we had the machinery and equipment here in town.”

“None of this surprised me,” said Trooper Calderon. “This is just Kansas.”

