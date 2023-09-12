WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Osage County, Oklahoma Sheriff Eddie Virden has responded to Oklahoma District Attorney Mike Fisher after he said there was not enough evidence to pursue charges against Dennis “BTK” Rader in relation to the cold case disappearance of Cynthia Dawn Kinney. She went missing in 1976.

Virden says the DA “has messed so much up in this investigation.”

The sheriff says he will continue to investigate to see if Rader was involved in any cases in Oklahoma.

“Can anybody ever tell you on a case where it’s going to end? No, but I can assure you this: We are going to follow each and every lead. We will evaluate everything with some of the top professionals in their field, and we will try to get answers to questions that I think anybody has when it comes to this case,” said Virden.

Virden is calling for law enforcement cooperation.

“I would think you should let the investigation work, that all law enforcement should work together and that we should move forward to get answers,” said Virden.

Virden has announced he created a national BTK task force with experts in the field. It does not include the Kansas Bureau of Investigation or the Wichita Police Department, although he has been working with the Kansas Department of Corrections.