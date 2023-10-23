BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office conducted over 100 traffic stops during its saturation patrol over the weekend.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a saturation patrol is an increased number of police officers patrolling a specific area to look for impaired driving behavior, especially at times and in locations where impaired driving is more common.

According to the BCSO, the 103 traffic stops resulted in:

Seven notices to appear issued

Four in-custody arrests made

Five positive indications from K9 Deputy Lego after being deployed six times by Deputy Weber

Three arrests made from the deployments

Sixteen grams of methamphetamine and $850 seized

The CDC says the goal of saturation patrols is to increase the perceived likelihood that impaired driving will be identified and penalized, leading to a reduction in impaired driving.

Rates of impaired driving were significantly lower in states that conducted saturation patrols, said the CDC.