TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The fast-food chain Spangles has surpassed their fundraising goal for a Kansas basketball player and her family that were critically injured after a driver hit them in Kentucky.

Over $17,000 have been raised for Ava Jones, a Nickerson High School basketball star, and her family to help them through their continued recovery. Spangles had a goal of $10,000 but was able to surpass this largely thanks to their location in Topeka at 635 NW Hwy 24.

Melissa Hennen, Spangles Marketing Director, told 27 News that a check will be presented to the youngest and oldest brothers of Ava along with their grandfather on Aug. 3 at the Spangles located at 612 S. Broadway in Wichita at 2:45 p.m.

Ava, her parents and a younger brother were hit by a driver in Louisville, Kentucky while they were attending a basketball tournament earlier in July. They were on a walk when a car driven by an allegedly impaired driver hit the family, killing her father Trey, and critically injuring her mother Amy. The younger brother was treated and released.

Ava and Amy were listed as being in fair condition on July 20 after being in critical condition for much of the month. The two remain in rehab with the University of Louisville Health.

