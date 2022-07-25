WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Over 120 pounds of Methamphetamine was seized during a three-day operation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to the Junction City Police Department, an operation in Wabaunsee County targeting “major criminals” ended with multiple arrests and over 120 pounds of Methamphetamine being seized. This amounted to a street value of over $4,400,000.

Courtesy: Junction City Police Department

Fourteen law enforcement agencies worked together during this operation, including the Department of Homeland Security and several local sheriff’s offices.

The Junction City Police Department was also assisted by the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office, Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County Sheriff Tip Line, Salina Police Department, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Newton Police Department, Cloud County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Pratt Police Department, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, Rossville Police Department, Clarke County Sheriffs, and the Department of Homeland Security.