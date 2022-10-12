WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Over 50 cats are being rescued from a hoarding case in Emporia.

The Emporia Animal Shelter (EAS) and the Humane Society of the Flint Hills will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 12, to assist the Emporia Police Department in capturing and taking in the cats from the hoard.

“Their home has been infested, and they are in very unsanitary conditions,” said the EAS and the Humane Society of the Flint Hills Facebook page. “The cats are of all ages & varying health conditions.”

The EAS and the Humane Society of the Flint Hills are working with local and state rescues, including the Street Cats Club, Dorsey Animal Clinic and the National Humane Society, to find placement for the cats after they are evaluated.

The EAS and the Humane Society of the Flint Hills say they will likely need a tremendous amount of medical and monetary assistance for the cats. To donate, click here.

You can help in other ways, too, such as fostering and providing food, litter, flea collars or carriers, etc. Email emporiakansasanimalshelter@gmail.com to help.