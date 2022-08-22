OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — A high-angle rescue is something fans would expect to see while watching the hit show “9-1-1” on FOX.

Instead of a made-for-television emergency, what happened Monday turned out to be a training exercise in Overland Park.

Video provided by the Overland Park Fire Department shows the newest members of its Technical Rescue Team near the top of a water tower.

The 12 new members received 90 hours of high-angle training to get to this point, according to the department.

“This is basically the right of passage of our high-angle training. We gradually get them up to height, so they feel comfortable in that environment,” Capt. Kent Saturday, Overland Park Fire Department, said.

From the top of the tower, the crew practiced different rescues using only ropes. That included safely lowering Capt. Saturday from the side of the water tower to the ground.

“It’s actually enjoyable to have them be in control of my fate and have confidence in them to lower me down to safety. I’m very proud of them,” Saturday said.

The department said this is one of many things practiced during the year to make sure crews are ready for any situation that comes their way.