OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — Justice takes time, but 45 years is a long time to wait.

Someone severely injured 19-year-old Anthony “Tony” Payne on July 1 or July 2, 1977.

Overland Park Police said officers responded to an anonymous call that someone in a home near West 87th Street and Lowell needed help.

Officers said by the time they arrived, Payne was in critical condition. Emergency crews rushed him to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Experts determined Payne died by homicide, but the case went cold.

Overland Park Police reopened the cold case in the summer of 2021, hoping advancements in forensic and DNA technology would find Payne’s killer.

At this time, detectives are still missing the key piece to solving Payne’s homicide.

Overland Park police are asking for new tips and information about this case.

Anyone with information about the homicide of Tony Payne is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.