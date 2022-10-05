OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — For more than two months, a Kansas woman was in the battle for her life. With multiple medical emergencies and setback after setback.

On Wednesday, hope made its way around the corner. She said she finally gets to start living instead of just existing.

“I’m feeling so happy and overwhelmed there’s just too many emotions to pick one,” said Natasha Boggs.

For Boggs — to describe her last 10 weeks — whirlwind would be an understatement.

It all started with a spinal stroke that made walking impossible, then a COVID-19 diagnosis that would keep her in isolation for 27 days.

“Resilient — she is able to face any adversity, and so many things came up, just little things. But she was so resilient in pushing through,” said Morgan Davis, Boggs’s occupational therapist.

Now after more than two months, the key to the rest of her life with her two sons begins.

“Today is the first day of a new chapter in my life. I’m going to be able to walk out of her and live life instead of just existing,” Boggs said.

From not being able to walk just one week ago, now not only can she walk, but get dressed on her own, cook and wash dishes. In three words; an independent woman.

“Instead of bed rest and living like that, I’m going to be able to go out and do things, and when I get home, I’m going to be able to walk into apartment,” she said.

Her message to you comes from a place that was once despair with motivation the size of a mustard seed.

“Don’t give up no matter how hard it gets or where your pains at on those days you just feel like you can’t do i. You can do it. Don’t ever give up,” Boggs said.

She did it — walked herself out of rehab and start the rest of her life.