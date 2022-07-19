WOODSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One woman is dead following a car crash in Woodson County on Monday.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, three vehicles were involved in the crash that claimed the life of 54-year-old Sandra E. Campbell of Yates Center.

The incident occurred at 2:25 p.m. on U.S. Highway 75, about five miles north of U.S. Route 54.

Campbell was driving a pickup south as a semi tractor trailer and a pickup were headed north. Her truck collided with what troopers say was the semi’s oversized load. Her truck spun, crossed into northbound traffic and hit the northbound pickup. Her truck then overturned in the ditch.

The other two drivers involved in the crash, a 56-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman, survived the crash. However, the 69-year-old left with serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.