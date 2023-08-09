ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) — Crews were working to clear an overturned cattle truck in northwest Kansas Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner says Kansas Highway 156 was closed near Ellsworth while crews worked to wrangle the cows and clear the area. It was located between Avenue M and Kansas Highway 14 Highway.

Both lanes were blocked by the semi-truck and trailer, which was lying on its passenger side. Around 10 area ranchers responded to assist with recovery.

Trooper Gardner says that there were 76 cattle onboard. While many survived, 13 are now dead. Five had to be put down due to their injuries.

The driver was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Roads were reopened just before 8 p.m.