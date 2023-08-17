LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — Liberal is hosting the Oz-Man Triathlon Saturday.

The race starts at 8 a.m. at Adventure Bay Water Park in Liberal. Athletes will swim 300 meters, run 2.5 miles, and bike 8.5 miles.

There will also be a separate race for children 12 and up that starts at 11 a.m. The City of Liberal reminds drivers to keep an eye out for racers who will be running and biking along 15th Street, Western Ave., Tucker Rd., and N. Kansas Ave.

There is still time to register online if you want to participate. You can also register in person starting at 7 a.m.