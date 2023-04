MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two small earthquakes were recorded in Marion County early Monday.

According to the Kansas Geological Survey, the first measured 2.5 in magnitude and happened at 12:02 a.m. The second measured 2.4 in magnitude and happened at 12:08 a.m.

Both earthquakes were centered in a field northeast of Marion, near 220th Street and Clover Road.

There is no indication that the earthquakes were strong enough to cause any damage.