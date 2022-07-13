TOPEKA, Kan. — A new electric vehicle battery factory is coming to Kansas, along with billions of dollars of investment.

Panasonic Corp. announced the plan Wednesday, and said workers at the factory will make high-capacity batteries for Tesla, according to a report by Nikkei Asia.

The state competed against Oklahoma for the investment, and well as hundreds of new jobs that are expected to come with the plant.

Kansas approved a vast new business incentive program to better attract billion-dollar megaprojects, like the proposed Panasonic plant.

While Panasonic hasn’t announced exactly where in Kansas the new plant will be located, Johnson County is presumed to be a likely possibility.

In the past month, De Soto City Council approved two plans that outline plans for large manufacturing facilities.

The two sites sit on the southeast corner of 103rd Street and Dual Drive. The initial project is expected to deliver as many as 4,000 new jobs, according to city leaders.

Councilmembers also approved a plan to issue as much as $100 million in industrial revenue bonds. The plan provides Sunflower Redevelopment Group a sales tax exemption on construction materials used to install things like water, sewer and upgrade roads.

Those infrastructure improvements are needed at the location before any company can move in and build a plant on the site.

FOX4 will update this story as we learn more about the plan from Gov. Laura Kelly and other lawmakers and leaders throughout the day.